Square Enix has formed a strategic partnership with web3 game platform Elixir Games to drive mass adoption during 2023.

Elixir is a PC game distributor within the web3 market that describes itself as a company "at the forefront of blockchain-related game distribution." The company operates a platform for web2 and web3 desktop titles, and has previously received funding from Square Enix.

Square believes the move will help it introduce more traditional players to web3 titles by leveraging a platform that "hides web3 technology under the hood." The Japanese company said the deal will help generate visibility and adoption of web3 titles, and claimed blockchain games will soon "transition into a new stage of growth in 2023."

"This partnership with Elixir Games represents yet another step for Square Enix to explore the promise of web3- decentralized gaming," said Hideaki Uehara, business development director at Square Enix.

Square's focus on blockchain entertainment

Square's current hierarchy has repeatedly doubled down on the idea that blockchain games are about to hit the big time. In a New Year's Letter published in January, company president Yosuke Matsuda said Square will be "most focused" on blockchain entertainment and NFTs in the medium-term, and confirmed plans to develop multiple blockchain games.

"Our Group has multiple blockchain games based on original IPs under development, some of which we announced last year, and we are undertaking preparations that will enable us to unveil even more titles this year," wrote Matsuda at the time.

That letter was published just months after Square announced an NFT project Symbiogenesis, which it called "the first digital collectible art project designed from the ground up for Web3 fans."