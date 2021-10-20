informa
News

Square Enix has opened a mobile studio in London

The new studio will focus on creating and publishing free-to-play titles.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 20, 2021

Square Enix has established a mobile studio in London that will focus on creating and publishing free-to-play titles.

Square Enix London Mobile (SELM) is currently working on two untitled projects based on Tomb Raider and Avatar: The Last Airbender, and has other unannounced titles in the pipeline.

The UK studio is being led by Ed Perkins, who has served as Square Enix's director of mobile publishing since 2017. Perkins explained SELM is keen to expand by adding "more unique voices" that bring fresh perspectives to the table.

"We have great games in development, access to Square Enix-owned IP and relationships with the world’s top entertainment companies," added Perkins, "but our people will be the competitive advantage that fuels our success now and in the future."

