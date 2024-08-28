Square Enix eyes bigger Xbox focus after 'pretty good' Final Fantasy XIV response

The response to Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox is apparently strong enough that Square Enix is considering a more balanced multiplatform approach.

Speaking with Eurogamer, producer Naoki Yoshida said the MMO's arrival on Xbox Series X|S in March had a "pretty good" reaction. With communities growing on the platform, the publisher is looking to "further deepen" its relationship with Xbox.

"Now we are moving towards the policy of releasing our games on a multiplatform basis," said Yoshida. "We want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox, and there will be more of our titles released on Xbox. I hope players will look forward to future things to come on the platform."

His comments build on similar ones made by CEO Takashi Kiryu in late July, shortly after Octopath Traveler II's release on the console; Kiryu said it would put games on Xbox "when possible."

Square Enix and Xbox need each other

Last year, documents accidentally leaked by Microsoft revealed it had considered acquiring Square Enix in 2019. At the time, the latter's mobile foothold was a huge draw for the Xbox maker, though it ended up not following through on those goals.

Instead, it opted to bring several Square Enix games to Xbox Game Pass after their initial release. Meanwhile, fellow Japanese developers Capcom and Sega have had games added to the service, some as day-one titles.

Yoshida acknowledged the Xbox is less popular in the country compared to PlayStation and Nintendo. But while it's "really tough" from a business standpoint, it's just as tough to lose out on a part of the market with console-exclusive titles.

As Square Enix said in May, it's looking to create "unforgettable experiences," and that means making sure all players can experience its games when possible.