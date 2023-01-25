informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Squanch Games CEO Justin Roiland exits studio after felony charges

The Squanch Games team will continue developing games following Roiland's departure.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
January 25, 2023
A screenshot from Squanch Games' most recent release, High On Life

Justin Roiland has resigned as CEO of High On Life developer Squanch Games after being charged with felony domestic violence

The studio, which was also co-founded by Roiland, said it received his resignation on January 16, 2023.

In a brief statement shared online, the Squanch Games team said it will "keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life."

Earlier this month, Roiland was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and another felony count of false imprisonment via menace, violence, and/or fraud. The complaints were filed anonymously by one of Roiland's former partners.

Roiland has also been dropped from Rick and Morty by Adult Swim, which has confirmed the show will continue under the guidance of co-creator Dan Harmon.

In a statement issued to Variety on January 13, 2023, Roiland's attorney T. Edward Welbourn said the Squanch Games co-founder intends to clear his name.

"It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been," said Welbourn. "To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."

Latest Jobs

Glowstick

Remote
1.18.23
Mid to Senior-Level Unreal Developer - Glowstick

Cryptic Studios

Remote
1.19.23
Senior Producer

Night School Studio

Los Angeles, CA, USA
1.09.23
Level Designer / Scripter, Games Studio

Fast Travel Games

Hybrid (Stockholm, Sweden)
1.09.23
Social Media / Community Manager
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more