Squanch Games CEO Justin Roiland exits studio after felony charges

Justin Roiland has resigned as CEO of High On Life developer Squanch Games after being charged with felony domestic violence

The studio, which was also co-founded by Roiland, said it received his resignation on January 16, 2023.

In a brief statement shared online, the Squanch Games team said it will "keep developing games we know our fans will love while continuing to support and improve High On Life."

Earlier this month, Roiland was charged with one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and another felony count of false imprisonment via menace, violence, and/or fraud. The complaints were filed anonymously by one of Roiland's former partners.

Roiland has also been dropped from Rick and Morty by Adult Swim, which has confirmed the show will continue under the guidance of co-creator Dan Harmon.

In a statement issued to Variety on January 13, 2023, Roiland's attorney T. Edward Welbourn said the Squanch Games co-founder intends to clear his name.

"It is hard to overstate how inaccurate the recent media coverage of this situation has been," said Welbourn. "To be clear, not only is Justin innocent but we also have every expectation that this matter is on course to be dismissed once the District Attorney’s office has completed its methodical review of the evidence. We look forward to clearing Justin’s name and helping him move forward as swiftly as possible."