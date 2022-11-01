informa
Splitgate developer 1047 Games buys EQU8 to create exclusive anti-cheat platform

1047 wants the EQU8 team to create a robust anti-cheat platform for an upcoming project.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 01, 2022
A Splitgate screenshot

Splitgate developer 1047 Games has acquired anti-cheat software company EQU8 for an undisclosed fee.

The move will see 1047 absorb and expand the current EQU8 team to create a robust anti-cheat platform for an upcoming project. Notably, 1047 said the anti-cheat solution will be exclusive to its future games.

EQU8's current anti-cheat software has been used in Splitgate since the summer of 2020, and provides developers with an array of tools to combat tomfoolery without hampering performance.

"Acquiring EQU8 is a vital part of our anti-cheat strategy as we develop our next game," said Ian Proulx, CEO and co-founder of 1047 Games, in a press release.

"We take anti-cheat seriously. Having our own in-house solution that we can tweak in real time solely for our next game with a growing player base makes a lot of strategic sense. We’ll be in full control over a proven solution we’ve seen success with in the past, with added resources to make it even more robust."

1047 is currently developing another title in the Splitgate universe, and since launching the original title has expanded to over fully-remote 100 employees based around the globe.

The news comes just over a year after 1047 raised $100 million in funding at a valuation of $1.5 billion to continue developing Splitgate, although the studio recently told players it will no longer be updating the portal-hopping shooter so it can focus on expanding the franchise.

