informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Sony sinks $1 billion into Epic Games to "deepen" its relationship with the metaverse

Sony specially hopes to develop "new digital fan experiences."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
April 11, 2022
epic_games_rebrand.png

Sony has invested $1 billion into Fortnite maker Epic Games, having previously sunk $250 million into the company in July 2020.

Sony Group Corporation president and CEO, Kenichiro Yoshida, explained the PlayStation maker was eager to "deepen" its relationship in the "metaverse field" with its latest investment.

"We are confident that Epic's expertise, including their powerful game engine, combined with Sony's technologies, will accelerate our various efforts such as the development of new digital fan experiences in sports and our virtual production initiatives," added Yoshida.

KIRKBI, the holding and investment company behind The Lego Group, has also invested $1 billion into Epic as part of the investment round.

The news comes just a week after Epic and The Lego Group partnered to create a metaverse experience for children

Commenting on its broader plans, Epic said the cash will be used to advance its vision to "build the metaverse and support its continued growth." At the time of writing, Epic's post-money equity valuation stands at $31.5 billion.

Latest Jobs

Gameforge

Hybrid / Karlsruhe, Germany
03.29.22
Discord Community Manager

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more