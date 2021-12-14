informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

Sony seems to be patching indie relationships after summer dustup

After a minor revolt in July, Sony's PlayStation team seems to be trying to improve conditions for indies on the platform.
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
December 14, 2021
The logo for PlayStation

There's a report over in IGN today that seems to suggest the folks managing the PlayStation platform are working hard to patch things up with indie developers after a number of them went public in July with complaints about the platforms. 

Reporter Rebekah Valentine has been checking in with several of the developers who spoke up (or spoke confidentially) in the summer, who complained about long wait times talking to Sony reps, outdated tools for publishing on the PlayStation store, and discoverability difficulties that seemed specific to the platform. 

Publicly, Sony kept mum during that period. But according to IGN, their indie team (including former Double Fine business lad Greg Rice) has been working hard with indie devs for the last six months to mend bridges.

Multiple sources told the outlet that their wait times for contact with PlayStation reps have been cut from as long as several months to a mere five days. Sony's apparently also implemented a fund to help low-income indies fund ports of their games for PlayStation, and invited some indies to participate in more game sales.

These changes were confirmed after IGN reviewed a document called "2021 Global Partner Survey results," which did not address the summer woes but did follow a survey sent out to publishers and developers working with the company. 

The survey takeaways led to Sony apparently stating that it would be aiming to "reduce complexity" for working with the platform, giving more developers chances to participate in more sales, and modernizing its toolset and ticketing system to make them less painful to use.

It's not a guarantee that these fixes will make life better for indie devs on PlayStation, but it does appear that these have been accompanied by some active outreach from Sony representatives. Given how several developers expressed worry about burning bridges or breaking NDAs with the initial complaints, it's welcoming to hear that the company chose to be proactive in the face of frustration, rather than defensive. 

ConsoleMarketing

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more