Sony has launched a new incubator program to identify and support emerging developers across India.

Dubbed the India Hero Project, the incubator aims to give developers in the region a helping hand in the form of mentorship from Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE), access to internal SIE resources, a minimum of $100,000 in milestone-based recoupable development funding, advertising opportunities, and the possibility of being published under the SIE banner.

As you'd expect, those looking to apply must be based in India and be able to register as a PlayStation Registered Developer. International teams will only be able to apply if they have a team and registered entity in India.

There is no team size restriction, however, and Sony is also encouraging solo creators to get in touch.

Sony's India Hero Project

"This incubator program aims to identify promising local developers and support them in bringing compelling gaming experiences to global gaming communities," said Sony.

"As part of our evolving journey to ensure that PlayStation remains the best place to play, we're committed to developing regional incubator programs capable of identifying new and diverse developers worldwide. The India Hero Project is fueled by this commitment and our belief in the Indian gaming market."

The company didn't reveal how many applications will be successful, but noted that space on the program is "limited."

Interested developers can learn more about the India Hero Project, including how to apply, by visiting the PlayStation website.