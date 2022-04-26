The PlayStation 5 is getting Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support this week.

According to Sony, VRR dynamically syncs the refresh rate of compatible HDMI 2.1 displays to the PS5 console's graphical output, enhancing the visual performance of PS5 games by minimizing or eliminating visual artifacts such as screen tearing and pacing issues.

"Gameplay in many PS5 titles feels smoother as scenes render seamlessly, graphics look crisper, and input lag is reduced. Previously released PS5 games can be fully optimized for VRR through a game patch and future games may include VRR support at launch," added the console maker.

Although it didn't say precisely when VRR support will be deployed, the company said the feature will be rolled out globally starting this week.

Shortly after, a number of titles will receive patches to enable VRR support including Astro's Playroom, Deathloop, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (pictured below), and Resident Evil Village -- the full list is available on the PlayStation blog.

Sony said those are just "a few" of the titles that will be bolstered with VRR support, and explained it will be possible to apply VRR to titles that don't support it in a bid to improve video quality -- although that may also result in unexpected visual effects.