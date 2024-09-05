Sponsored By

Sony execs claims the company isn't creating enough original franchises

'We don’t have that much IP that we fostered from the beginning.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

September 5, 2024

2 Min Read
Promotional artwork for Astro Bot
Image via Sony

Sony, purveyor of original franchises like The Last of Us, Uncharted, Horizon, Killzone, Ratchet and Clank, LittleBigPlanet, Resistance, God of War, LocoRoco, and Astro Bot, feels it could be doing more to develop homegrown IP. 

Speaking to the Financial Times about the company's place in the world of entertainment, Sony chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said it needs start building new original franchises. "Whether it’s for games, films or anime, we don’t have that much IP that we fostered from the beginning," said Totoki. "We’re lacking the early phase (of IP) and that’s an issue for us."

He added Sony has found success in delivering established properties to a global audience, but suggested the company needs to be more proactive during the early stages of original IP development.

Sony chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida echoed those remarks and said the company needs to prioritize IP creation over distribution, suggesting it will be able to "contribute the most" in that specific area.

The comments come after Sony Interactive Entertainment's latest attempt to birth a new franchise fell short. Concord, a new shooter from Sony-owned Firewalk Studios, is being pulled from sale and taken offline after just two weeks.

Game director Ryan Ellis said the title "didn't land the way we'd intended," and SteamDB estimates indicate the shooter struggled to attract more than a few hundred concurrent players on PC.

The company, however, does have plenty of established franchises that continue to thrive. The Last of Us spawned a high-profile HBO adaptation that has already been renewed for a second season. The PlayStation 5 era has also delivered notable sequels including God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon: Forbidden West, and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart.

Upcoming platformer Astro Bot also leans heavily on the company's franchise slate to whisk players on a nostalgia-soaked adventure. It'll be interesting to see how that fares when it touches down on September 6.

Read more about:

[Company] PlayStation

About the Author

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

The Timbre Games logo above a cryptic message
Business
Timbre Games is going indie after being shuttered by Sumo GroupTimbre Games is going indie after being shuttered by Sumo Group
byChris Kerr
Sep 5, 2024
1 Min Read
a backlit figure enters a dark room, with a character in the foreground
Production
Lightspeed L.A. signs with SAG-AFTRA, agrees to AI protections for performersLightspeed L.A. signs with SAG-AFTRA, agrees to AI protections for performers
byDanielle Riendeau
Sep 4, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

Players tackle a dungeon in King of Meat
Design
'It's got to be hard to make something bad:' How Glowmade is building UGC tools in King of Meat'It's got to be hard to make something bad:' How Glowmade is building UGC tools in King of Meat
byChris Kerr
Sep 4, 2024
4 Min Read
A screenshot from Splitgate 2
Design
'We were just fighting to keep the lights on:' 1047 Games founder on ditching Splitgate to create a scalable sequel'We were just fighting to keep the lights on:' 1047 Games founder on ditching Splitgate to create a scalable sequel
byChris Kerr
Sep 3, 2024
7 Min Read
A character searches a cartoon alleyway strewn with refuse
Design
Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46Preserving the Past With Charles Cecil: Game Developer Podcast Ep. 46
byDanielle Riendeau
Aug 29, 2024
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Art
Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5Creation of Parallax Occlusion Mapping (POM) in Unreal Engine 5
byAlexander Mukhitdinov
Aug 30, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
Iterative narrative design for video games - an indie approachIterative narrative design for video games - an indie approach
byLeander Burger
Aug 29, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Gamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games eventGamescom 2024: a record-breaking year for the world's largest games event
byGeorge Jijiashvili, Liam Deane
Aug 27, 2024
7 Min Read