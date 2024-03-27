March 27, 2024
At a Glance
- Along with PlayStation, GET is at legal war with Nintendo over similar allegations of infringing on its 23-year-old patent.
Sony's patent infringement lawsuit from Genuine Enabling Technology (GET) has ended in the PlayStation maker's favor. Per GamesIndustry, the latter sought $500 million in damages.
GET filed the suit in 2017, alleging one of its patents was infringed upon. The '730 patent, 'Method and Apparatus for Producing a Combined Data Stream and Recovering Therefrom the Respective User Input Stream and at Least One Input Signal,' was established in 2001.
It claimed PlayStation consoles communicated with controllers using "slow-varying signals" for button inputs and high-frequency motion signals GET previously developed.
In court, Sony argued GET didn't provide enough evidence to prove a component in its controllers was "structurally equivalent" to diagrams within the patent.
The judge agreed with Sony, stating that GET "failed to raise a dispute of fact." Sony didn't infringe on those patents, the judge said, and the case was subsequently closed.
GET filed a similar suit against Nintendo in 2020, claiming it also infringed on its patents. A judge also sided with Nintendo, but that decision was reversed in 2022, and the case is now ongoing.
About the Author(s)
You May Also Like