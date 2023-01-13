Sony brings in former Apple exec to oversee digital business

Sony Interactive Entertainment has appointed former Apple services executive Ben King as its senior VP of direct-to-consumer (DTC).

As reported by Variety, King will now oversee the PlayStation Store and DTC operations, reporting to the company's SVP and head of global sales and business operations, Veronica Rogers.

King spent over 12 years at Apple, joining the company as iTunes UK marketing manager in 2006 before eventually being named international commercial director of the company's services division.

In a statement handed to Variety, King said he wants to help consumers "unlock maximum fun and joy" from the PlayStation ecosystem.

"The PlayStation Store has become one of the most visited digital media stores on the planet," said King. "This gives us the unique opportunity to think creatively about the relationship with our users, helping them to unlock maximum fun and joy from the PlayStation ecosystem, while simultaneously creating financial opportunity for our games studio partners."

King added that PlayStation could be better serving its community by delivering more "personalized experiences" and helping customers "discover the perfect entertainment for them, through the right channel, at the right time."