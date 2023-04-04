Sony brings accessibility tags to the PlayStation Store on PS5

Sony has added accessibility tags to the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5 so developers can provide more details about the accessibility options they're offering players.

"Accessibility Tags allow game developers to provide detailed insight on accessibility features supported in their games. As you browse various game hubs on PlayStation Store game hubs on PS5, you’ll see a list of accessibility features by pressing the 'Triangle' button if the game you select supports Accessibility Tags," said the company in a blog post.

"These can range from visual and audio accessibility settings to DualSense controller options, difficulty settings, and online communication features like chat transcription."

Accessibility tags will be available for both PS5 and PS4 games on the PlayStation Store on PS5. There was no mention as to whether they'll eventually become available on the PS4, although Sony noted users will be able to compare what accessibility options are available for titles that support both PS5 and PS4.

All in, there are more than 50 accessibility tags for developers to choose from across six categories: visual, audio, subtitle and caption, control, gameplay, and online communication.

For instance, the visual category covers features such as clear text, large text, color alternatives, audio cues, and directional audio indicators. The control category, meanwhile, comprises features like button remapping, thumbstick sensitivity, and the ability to play without button holds.

At launch, a number of first-party titles will support accessibility tags including God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut.

Sony noted that it's "collaborating with a wide range of developers" to help them implement the feature, and suggested PS5 owners should expect to see more titles leverage accessibility tags in the coming weeks and months.

This isn't the first time Sony has sought to make its products more accessible. Earlier this year, the company debuted a customizable accessibility controller kit for the PlayStation 5 called Project Leonardo.

The disc-shaped pad is designed to help players with disabilities play games "more easily, more comfortably, and for longer periods," and incorporates components that can be tweaked to suit different needs.