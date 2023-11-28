informa
Sony and NCSoft form "global partnership" focused on console and mobile games

NCSoft and SIE plan to partner on a number of "global businesses...across and beyond genres and regions," including the mobile games space.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
November 28, 2023
Graphic showing the newly announced partnership between Sony Interactive and NCSoft.
Image via Sony.

Guild Wars 2 publisher NCSoft has formed a "strategic global business partnership" with Sony Interactive Entertainment. With the partnership signed by respective CEOs Taekjin Kim and the departing Jim Ryan, the two companies team on "various global businesses, including mobile." 

This marks the second partnership of November that SIE's become involved in. At the start of the month, it acquired video developer iSIZE to use its AI-learning technology for its video and streaming plans.

A relationship between the two first teased last year following a report that they were partnering on an MMO based on Guerrilla Games' Horizon franchise. Dubbed "Project H," the rumored title is one of many multiplayer projects based on first-party PlayStation franchises said to be in the works.

The mention of mobile reaffirms that SIE is still interested in that part of the game industry. Earlier this month, mobile developer Savage Game Studios (which Sony acquired for its mobile expertise) rebranded to Neon Koi and seemed to indicate a pivot away from phone-based games.

Kim called the relationship will "utilize both companies’ core competencies, technological capabilities, and expertise. We will deliver a new and enjoyable experience to our audience across and beyond genres and regions.”

"Partnering with NCSOFT advances our strategy to expand beyond console and broaden PlayStation’s reach to a wider audience," added Ryan. "Together we’re excited to collaborate to push the boundaries of gaming further."

