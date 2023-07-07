informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka handed suspended sentence and fined $1.1 million for insider trading

Naka's two-and-a-half year prison sentence will be suspended for four years.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 07, 2023
A photograph of Yuji Naka

Sonic co-creator Yuji Naka has been handed a suspended prison sentence and fined over $1.1 million after being found guilty of insider trading.

As reported by IGN Japan (via IGN), the veteran developer was found to have violated Japan's Financial Instruments and Exchange Act for insider trading during his time at Square Enix.

Naka was accused of spending 2.8 million yen to purchase 10,000 shares in Aiming after learning the studio would be working with Square Enix on Dragon Quest Tact before the partnership was made public.

He was also alleged to have invested over 144.7 million yen into Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier developer Ateam before the project was officially announced.

After finding Naka guilty of insider trading, Judge Madoka Hiruta issued a two-and-a-half year prison sentence that will be suspended for four years. Naka was also handed two fines of 2 million yen ($14,000) and 170 million yen ($1.1 million).

Hiruta said Naka had "damaged the fairness and soundness of the stock market" and eroded the "trust of investors." They also noted that Naka "was known as one of the world's most famous game developers, and had the authority to access joint development information."

Naka left Square Enix in April 2021 after his latest release, Balan Wonderworld, failed to win over critics. At the time, Naka indicated he may retire from game development outright, and claimed he wasn't able to discuss the reasons for his departure.

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.27.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.27.23
Principal Animation Engineer

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more