CI Games' tactical shooter Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 has sold over 1 million copies in under a year.

Developed and published by CI Games, Contracts 2 is the sixth entry in the Sniper Ghost Warrior series and launched in June 2021 for PC and console platforms including PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S.

A PlayStation 5 version was then released further down the line on August 24, 2021.

The latest sales milestone means the entire Sniper Ghost Warrior franchise has now sold in excess of 13 million copies worldwide since debuting in 2010.

CI Games chief exec Marek Tyminski said the series' success is a "testament to the hard work by the team at [our in-house development team] Underdog Studio."

