Sledgehammer Games opens UK studio to support Call of Duty development

The new opening will assist with the development of Call of Duty: Vanguard's live seasons.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 14, 2021

Call of Duty developer Sledgehammer Games has opened a new studio in Guildford, UK. 

The new opening will partner with Sledgehammer teams in Melbourne and Toronto to support Call of Duty: Vanguard's live seasons and unannounced future projects.

Slegehammer COO Andy Wilson said the Guildford studio will also look to build partnership with local schools and universities to build pathways and nurture the next generation of industry talent.

"It's not just about finding people who already work in the industry, it's about providing pathways for those who are looking to get in," commented Wilson. "I remember that daunting feeling very well and it makes me happy to be providing opportunity, especially as we emerge from a historic pandemic."

Slegehammer has worked on multiple entries in the Call of Duty franchise under the Activision umbrella including Call of Duty: WWII, Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3.

The studio's next title, Vanguard, is due to launch in November this year and will become the 18th instalment in the long-running action franchise. 

