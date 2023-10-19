informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. 34 Practical indie marketing advice with Steam expert Chris Zukowski [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Six to Start co-founder Adrian Hon departing Zombies, Run! dev in 2024

Hon founded Six to Start in 2006, and found time to write various books as the studio developed fitness games such as Zombies, Run! and Marvel Move.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
October 19, 2023
Key art for Six to Start's fitness game, Zombies, Run!
via Six to Start

Adrian Hon announced he'll be leaving mobile developer Six to Start in early 2024. 

Hon, who founded the studio in 2006 with his brother Dan, revealed he'll be taking a "long break" before returning to game development and book writing. 

Six to Start is best known for its Android and iOS fitness game, Zombies, Run!. In the years since its release, it's been a commercial success and spawned a spinoff app and spinoff board game. The game was also recently featured in the British Library's exhibit for digital storytelling.

Earlier this year, it released Marvel Move, an adventure-themed title that pairs comic book audio adventures with running. Hon spoke to Game Developer ahead of its summer release, where he discussed how the game evolves on the formula established by Zombies.

Looking back on his time at Six to Start, Hon remarked that the developer "chose to make games that help people get fit and stay healthy—games that people wouldn't regret playing, games that we wouldn't regret making. And I think we achieved that."

Beyond Zombies, Run!, the developer also released fitness games The Walk in 2021 and Dustland Runner the following year. Separately, Hon wrote the sci-fi novel A History of the Future in 100 Objects and the gamification-focused You’ve Been Played: How Corporations, Governments, and Schools Use Games to Control Us All.

CultureMobile

Latest Jobs

University of New Haven

West Haven, CT 06516, USA
10.11.23
Game Design and Interactive Media (GDIM) - Lecturer

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Petaling Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia
9.14.23
Lead Concept Artist

NYU Game Center

New York, NY, USA
9.28.23
Assistant Arts Professor, Visual Design and Art Direction for Games

iRacing

Remote
10.11.23
Senior Multiplayer Programmer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more