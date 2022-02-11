informa
/
/
Business
1 min read
article

Sifu sells over 500,000 copies in 48 hours

*Slow-claps for Sloclap.*
Bryant Francis
Senior Editor
February 11, 2022
A screenshot from Sifu. The protagonist leaps in the air between two enemies.

Sloclap's kung fu brawler Sifu has sold over 500,000 copies in just 48 hours.

That's an impressive sales record for an independent game studio, and it's also a sales figure that manifested even as the game faced criticism for its depictions of Chinese culture. 

Said criticism has come from a varied number of writers--TheGamer's Khee Hoon Chan offered a nuanced look at what felt off about Sifu's setting and story, while The Verge's Ash Parrish asked the team directly about concerns voiced by some critics from the Chinese diaspora. 

Sifu executive producer and company co-founder Pierre Tano seemed to acknowledge this topic in the sales announcement, thanking consulting partners Kowloon Nights and Kepler Interactive for helping Sloclap "make a game which felt authentic and respectful of Chinese Kung Fu culture."

Sloclap's evolution as a developer with expertise on developing martial arts games is no mean feat. Realistic close-quarters fighting can be difficult to render in video game form, and the studio has now done it twice over with the success of Absolver and Sifu

This article has been updated to reflect that Sifu is a self-published title.

ConsoleMarketingPC

Latest Jobs

Crate Entertainment

Remote
01.31.22
Senior Programmer

Cryptic Studios

Los Gatos, California / Remote
01.31.22
Art Director, Neverwinter

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
01.31.22
Programmer

Tilt Five

Remote
01.31.22
Games Producer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more