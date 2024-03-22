Over a year after leaving Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami has seemingly started up the new studio, Kamuy Inc.

Mikami's yet to reveal this himself, but Shadows of the Damned Remastered's website features him in its "creators" tab. Towards the end of his bio blurb, it mentions that he's founded Kamuy.

At time of writing, other details about the studio, such as its headcount or parent company (if any), is unknown.

Shinji Mikami's industry history

Throughout his career, Mikami has founded a number of studios, then departed after several years (and games). He split from Capcom in 2004 to start up Clover Studios, then co-found PlatinumGames after Clover closed down in 2007.

In 2010, he founded Tango Gameworks over at Bethesda. There, he directed its 2014 debut The Evil Within, then executive produced its next three big releases: The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush.

In 2020, Mikami acknowledged in a Variety interview that he was getting old. He hoped at the time that he would get to direct one more game before possibly retiring from the industry.

Whether or not he's still holding to that rule, the eventual reveal of his next project at Kamuy will be an attention-grabber, same as everything he's worked on over the decades.