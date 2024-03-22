Sponsored By

The Resident Evil and Evil Within veteran seemingly had his next studio prematurely announced before its intended grand reveal.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

March 22, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Tango Gameworks' Hi-Fi Rush.
Image via Tango Gameworks/Bethesda.

At a Glance

  • As he's done in the past, Mikami's gone and started up another studio, which may be his last before retiring from games.

Over a year after leaving Tango Gameworks, Shinji Mikami has seemingly started up the new studio, Kamuy Inc.

Mikami's yet to reveal this himself, but Shadows of the Damned Remastered's website features him in its "creators" tab. Towards the end of his bio blurb, it mentions that he's founded Kamuy.

At time of writing, other details about the studio, such as its headcount or parent company (if any), is unknown.

Shinji Mikami's industry history

Throughout his career, Mikami has founded a number of studios, then departed after several years (and games). He split from Capcom in 2004 to start up Clover Studios, then co-found PlatinumGames after Clover closed down in 2007.

In 2010, he founded Tango Gameworks over at Bethesda. There, he directed its 2014 debut The Evil Within, then executive produced its next three big releases: The Evil Within 2, Ghostwire Tokyo, and Hi-Fi Rush.

In 2020, Mikami acknowledged in a Variety interview that he was getting old. He hoped at the time that he would get to direct one more game before possibly retiring from the industry.

Whether or not he's still holding to that rule, the eventual reveal of his next project at Kamuy will be an attention-grabber, same as everything he's worked on over the decades.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Velan's Knockout City.
Business
Knockout City dev Velan preparing to lay off nearly 50 after an abrupt project cancellationKnockout City dev Velan preparing to lay off nearly 50 after an abrupt project cancellation
byJustin Carter
Mar 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Key art for Capcom's Dragon's Dogma II.
Business
Dragon's Dogma II opens with 200K concurrent PC playersDragon's Dogma II opens with 200K concurrent PC players
byJustin Carter
Mar 22, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

GD @ GDC 2024

Several ingredients on a table while a pot boils
Design
How Venba uses food to explore connections and disconnections with culture for immigrantsHow Venba uses food to explore connections and disconnections with culture for immigrants
byJoel Couture
Mar 22, 2024
6 Min Read
A pair of fingers and long arms stretch across the screen to tap a button. Different people stand at the end of a depiction of a heartbeat
Design
Using medical stories and heart conditions to create musical challenges in Rhythm DoctorUsing medical stories and heart conditions to create musical challenges in Rhythm Doctor
byJoel Couture
Mar 22, 2024
17 Min Read
Mar 18 - Mar 22, 2024
GDC is the game industry's premier professional event, championing game developers and the advancement of their craft.
Learn More

Trending

Several ingredients on a table while a pot boils
Design
How Venba uses food to explore connections and disconnections with culture for immigrantsHow Venba uses food to explore connections and disconnections with culture for immigrants
byJoel Couture
Mar 22, 2024
6 Min Read
A pair of fingers and long arms stretch across the screen to tap a button. Different people stand at the end of a depiction of a heartbeat
Design
Using medical stories and heart conditions to create musical challenges in Rhythm DoctorUsing medical stories and heart conditions to create musical challenges in Rhythm Doctor
byJoel Couture
Mar 22, 2024
17 Min Read
Panelest speak about union efforts at GDC 2024
Business
Unionization feels closer than ever as new long-term goals emergeUnionization feels closer than ever as new long-term goals emerge
byImran Khan
Mar 22, 2024
3 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Baldur's Gate 3 team accepting the game of the year award at the Game Developers Choice Awards.
Business
Last night's Game Developers Choice Awards showed a community burning to speak out
Last night's Game Developers Choice Awards showed a community burning with pain

Mar 21, 2024

Design
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team
How to build a narrative in a PvP game: without a narrative designer on the team

Mar 14, 2024

Business
Our Industry Needs a Change
Featured Blog | Our Industry Needs a Change

Mar 13, 2024