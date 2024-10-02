Sponsored By

Sharkmob's London team at risk of layoffs after canceled project

The developer is currently undergoing consultation to determine how much of its London staff will be let go, and how to lessen that impact.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

October 2, 2024

1 Min Read
Key art for Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines--Bloodhunt.
Image via Sharkmob.

Developer Sharkmob may lay off staff at its London studio after the team canceled an unannounced project.

In a statement, Sharkmob explained the London team is in a consultation period to determine how much of its staff will be reduced. The unnamed project was in the works "for some time" prior to its end.

Citing "industry challenges," the developer said it would "try and minimise this impact" as much as possible.

"This is an incredibly difficult time," Sharkmob continued, "and our focus is to provide the support and guidance to those potentially impacted."

Sharkmob was founded in 2017, and its debut title was the 2022 multiplayer shooter Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt. Last year, Sharkmob ended development on the vampiric battle royale after failing to reach "critical mass" to keep it going.

In Bloodhunt's final update, Sharkmob removed its purchasing options (which had players use real-world money to buy in-game items), and the servers will remain online as long as possible.

Currently, Sharkmob's Malmö team is at work on Exoborne, another multiplayer shooter whose development is unaffected by the London team's events.

Read more about:

Layoffs

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Screenshot from Studio Black Flag's Orphan Age.
Business
Orphan Age dev Studio Black Flag closes down after publisher splitOrphan Age dev Studio Black Flag closes down after publisher split
byJustin Carter
Oct 2, 2024
2 Min Read
A Scorpius ship in Star Citizen.
Business
Report: Cloud Imperium enacts temporary 7-day work mandate for Star Citizen devsReport: Cloud Imperium enacts temporary 7-day work mandate for Star Citizen devs
byJustin Carter
Oct 2, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The logo for Owlcat games against a dark background lit by neon lights.
Business
Owlcat Games says devs must learn how to usurp established titlesOwlcat Games says devs must learn how to usurp established titles
byBryant Francis
Oct 2, 2024
5 Min Read
A screenshot of Dying Light: The Beast. A zombie lunges at the player character.
Production
Dying Light: The Beast reflects Techland's passion for games players will finishDying Light: The Beast reflects Techland's passion for games players will finish
byBryant Francis
Oct 1, 2024
6 Min Read
A blue ship from Breachway soars through the stars.
PC
Breachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertiseBreachway's beautiful ship designs were honed by architectural expertise
byBryant Francis
Sep 30, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Business
Don't create characters that can't be cast in plastic: The do's and don'ts of IP developmentDon't create characters that can't be cast in plastic: The do's and don'ts of IP development
byYarr Rash
Oct 1, 2024
7 Min Read
thumbnail
Production
How to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jamHow to get maximum benefit (and fun) from participating in a game jam
byPavel Bokai-Poltavetz
Sep 26, 2024
11 Min Read
thumbnail
Business
Subscription services are not yet driving major changes in game designSubscription services are not yet driving major changes in game design
byGeorge Jijiashvili
Sep 25, 2024
3 Min Read