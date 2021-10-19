informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Sega to open new Ikebukuro arcade after closing iconic Gigo location

The legendary Sega Ikebukuro Gigo was shut down in September after 28 years of operations.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 19, 2021

Sega is opening a new Ikebukuro arcade following the closure of the iconic Sega Ikebukuro Gigo earlier this year.

The Japanese company officially closed the Gigo arcade in September after 28 years of operations, and claimed the move was due to the ending of a lease agreement and the need for building renovations. 

The shuttering sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans, who gathered outside the legendary game hub to bid it a fond farewell. Now, just a few months later, Sega has outlined plans to open a new Ikebukuro arcade across the road from the old Gigo location. 

In a press release (translated by Kotaku), the company said the new arcade will house three floors of crane games and a top floor cafe, while arcade games will be located in a basement area. The new Sega Ikebukuro is being pitched as 'Vol. 1' of the 'Ikebukuro Project,' and Sega has indicated there are plans to continue developing in the Ikebukuro area.

The news of the Ikebukuro Gigo closure and partial revival comes around a year after Sega sold the bulk of its arcade business after it suffered significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more