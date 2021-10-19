Sega to open new Ikebukuro arcade after closing iconic Gigo location

Sega is opening a new Ikebukuro arcade following the closure of the iconic Sega Ikebukuro Gigo earlier this year.

The Japanese company officially closed the Gigo arcade in September after 28 years of operations, and claimed the move was due to the ending of a lease agreement and the need for building renovations.

The shuttering sparked an outpouring of emotion from fans, who gathered outside the legendary game hub to bid it a fond farewell. Now, just a few months later, Sega has outlined plans to open a new Ikebukuro arcade across the road from the old Gigo location.

In a press release (translated by Kotaku), the company said the new arcade will house three floors of crane games and a top floor cafe, while arcade games will be located in a basement area. The new Sega Ikebukuro is being pitched as 'Vol. 1' of the 'Ikebukuro Project,' and Sega has indicated there are plans to continue developing in the Ikebukuro area.

The news of the Ikebukuro Gigo closure and partial revival comes around a year after Sega sold the bulk of its arcade business after it suffered significant losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.