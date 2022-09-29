Sega is working to create what could be its first blockchain game in partnership with web3 studio Double Jump Tokyo.

Double Jump describes itself as a "venture backed web3 game developer and NFT solution provider," and has previously worked on titles such as blockchain MMORPG My Crypto Heroes.

According to a press release (via Yahoo), Double Jump has secured the Sangokushi Taisen license from Sega to create a game that leverages the Oasys blockchain.

Oasys is being pitched as an "eco-friendly blockchain built for the gaming communities" that facilities quick transactions and zero gas fees.

Sangokushi Taisen began life as a hybrid physical and digital collectable card game for arcades set during the Three Kingdoms period of Chinese history.

Since launching in 2005, the franchise has debuted on more traditional platforms in the form of Sangokushi Taisen DS for the Nintendo DS and Sangokushi Taisen Infinity Online for Windows PC.

It's currently unclear how Double Jump Tokyo will leverage the blockchain in its Sangokushi Taisen project, or what platforms it will support when it eventually launches.

Betting on blockchain

This isn't the first time Sega has linked up with Double Jump with a view to exploring the business potential of blockchain.

In April last year, the Japanese company enlisted the help of Double Jump to sell classic game assets in the form of NFTs (also known as non-fungible tokens), which are digital assets that can be sold on the blockchain.

Earlier this year, however, Sega said it was simply experimenting in the NFT and blockchain space, and claimed it would ditch the technology if players began to perceive its as a simple "money-making" scheme.

Broadly speaking, NFT projects have raised eyebrows within the game industry due to the speculative nature of the technology and the environmental impact of some blockchain tech.

A recent Perforce study based on a survey of 300 developers found that the majority of respondents had no interest in NFTs or crypto, with one dev suggesting the tech has "minimal merit in the real world."

Still, that hasn't stopped notable names such as Bandai Namco, Square Enix, and Ubisoft from throwing their weight behind the technology.

