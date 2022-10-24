Sega has opened a new marketing subsidiary in Singapore as it looks to expand globally.

The Japanese publisher said Sega Singapore will "undertake local market research and marketing to strengthen Sega's initiatives within the Southeast Asian market, which is expected to grow significantly in future."

In a brief note to investors, Sega added that Singapore has achieved "remarkable economic growth" after establishing itself as a major hub in Southeast Asia, and praised the country's "convenient location" and "business-friendly government policies."

"By establishing Sega Singapore as a key base to lead future operations in Southeast Asia, we will continue to prepare for and investigate the establishment of further business operations in the region and strive to deliver Japanese content, including Sega's own IP, to more people around the world," added the company.

According to Sega's latest fiscal report, the company delivered a net sales upswing despite a downturn in video game unit sales. Sega described its business as "steady" despite that decline in game sales, and highlighted the strength of its free-to-play roster.

Notably, the Sonic creator also suggested the video game market will undergo a period of "revitalisation" as the impact of the pandemic subsides.

"Although the recent market trends seem to be cooling down due to the impact of changes in consumer behavior following the normalization of social and economic activities, there has been a growing expectation of the continued revitalization and growth of the game market on a global scale in the future," wrote the company.

