In a bid to improve business efficiency, Sega has introduced ChatGPT-4 in a "closed environment" within the company.

ChatGPT-4 is a generative AI tool that's described by developer OpenAI as its "most advanced system." The company claims the premium version of its LLM model-based chatbot is "more creative and collaborative than ever before" and can "generate, edit, and iterate with users on creative and technical writing tasks, such as composing songs, writing screenplays, or learning a user’s writing style."

Sega revealed it has begun using the tool during a translated investor Q&A after being asked "whether there is a need to change the way of development itself is done from the perspective of efficiency, such as the use of generative AI in development."

In response, the company said it's researching how automation technology can improve business efficiency and confirmed it has begun using ChatGPT-4.

"We have also introduced ChatGPT-4 in a closed environment within the company, which can be used by all employees working in Japan, and it is widely used in various business situations. As for generative AI, we want to use it effectively, while carefully investigating the development status of related laws and the needs of customers," added the company.

Although Sega didn't specify how GPT4 is being deployed, it's worth noting the company has multiple game studios and R&D divisions in Japan, including Like a Dragon maker Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Persona developer Atlus.

Sega thinks ChatGPT could help improve efficiency

An increasing number of major game studios have started throwing their weight behind AI tools.

Earlier this month, Microsoft partnered with Inworld to create a new character runtime engine it claimed could help its developers generate stories, quests, and dialogue. Activision Blizzard is currently using a beta version of Modulate's AI-powered ToxMod technology to moderate voice chat in Call of Duty.

More recently, Sega itself partnered with AI startup Eques to create an AI tool capable of generating voxel monsters, with the company suggesting it could help "simplify" the creation of user-generated content.

Although not all AI tools are cut from the same cloth, there is skepticism about how generative AI technology can be used ethically (and legally) in game development. Some platforms and publishers like Steam and Humble have indicated they are wary of distributing titles that leverage the tech over fears developers won't actually own the rights to the generated content.

Others, like Fortnite maker Epic Games, don't seem to share those concerns, with Epic boss Tim Sweeney branding Steam's current anti-AI policy as "idiotic" back in September. By contrast, Sweeney indicated the Epic Games Store will welcome developers using generative AI tools and said people "shouldn't assume all generative AI is terrible or infringing."