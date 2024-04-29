Sponsored By

Screen Australia launches new fund to support game festivals and events

Applicants looking to organize a video game event or festival can request up to $100,000 from the government-backed funding body.

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 29, 2024

A screenshot of a keynote speech at Australian conference GCAP 2023
Image via Game Developer (Chris Kerr)

Screen Australia has launched a new Game Festivals and Events Fund to support the production, organization, and presentation of video game festivals and events in the region.

The government-backed funding body said the new initiative is about enabling events that "significantly benefit the Australian gamemaking community."

The Game Festivals and Events Fund will permit applicants to request up to $100,000 to finance their proposed festivals, conferences, workshops, and events. A minimum of $10,000 must be requested. Applications will remain open until the funding pool has been depleted.

Those who apply will be told whether they have been successful within four to six weeks of submission. Screen Australia explained eligible applicants must be able to discuss the vision, scope, and outcome of their proposed events and confirm funding availability with a member of the Screen Australia games team.

It's also imperative they can provide a proposal document or activity plan, outline the intended outcomes and KPIs, and run through a detailed budget that addresses "all components" of the proposed project.

"It is expected that events supported through this fund generally take place within Australia; however, if your event is to be staged internationally and would have significant benefits for Australian gamemakers, please raise this in your initial conversation with Screen Australia," added Screen Australia in an extended FAQ.

"Events solely showcasing games that are not played on a digital device with a screen. That is, games that are not completely digital, including boardgames or hybrid digital/physical games."

The group noted that applications made for the sole purpose of funding travel to domestic or international events will be rejected outright as the cash must be used to finance an event itself.

For more information on the Game Festivals and Events Fund, including how to apply, read the full explainer on the Screen Australia website.

After that, if you want to learn more about the Australian video game industry, you can dig into our in-depth report on the triumphs and struggles of developers in the region.

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry.

