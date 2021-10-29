Sales up at Capcom as Resident Evil Village tops 5 million shipments

Resident Evil Village has shipped over 5 million units since May 7, 2021, to give Capcom's video game business a shot in the arm.

According to Capcom's fiscal report for the six months ended September 30, 2021, sales in its digital contents segment increased by 69 percent year-on-year to 59.8 billion yen ($525.9 million). Operating income also rose by 52.2 percent to 30.2 billion yen ($265.6 million) over the same period.

The Japanese company attributed that upswing to the performance of key titles like Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin, and said the former in particular "contributed significantly to earnings."

Capcom also touted an increase in "high-margin digital sales," with the total sales volume reaching 19.8 million units to exceed the 13.8 million units sold during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Within the company's Mobile Contents sub-segment, licensing revenue from flagship franchises also contributed to profits.

Based on its current performance, Capcom is forecasting net sales of 100 million yen and operating income of 42 billion yen for the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2022.