informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with cut-off articles and incorrect URLs. Click here to report an issue.
News
Gamasutra is now Game Developer! Click here to learn more about the change, what's new on the website, and what's next!
PreviousNext
News

Sales up at Capcom as Resident Evil Village tops 5 million shipments

Capcom said the horror title "contributed significantly to earnings."
Chris Kerr
News Editor
October 29, 2021

Resident Evil Village has shipped over 5 million units since May 7, 2021, to give Capcom's video game business a shot in the arm.

According to Capcom's fiscal report for the six months ended September 30, 2021, sales in its digital contents segment increased by 69 percent year-on-year to 59.8 billion yen ($525.9 million). Operating income also rose by 52.2 percent to 30.2 billion yen ($265.6 million) over the same period.

The Japanese company attributed that upswing to the performance of key titles like Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin, and said the former in particular "contributed significantly to earnings."

Capcom also touted an increase in "high-margin digital sales," with the total sales volume reaching 19.8 million units to exceed the 13.8 million units sold during the same period of the last fiscal year.

Within the company's Mobile Contents sub-segment, licensing revenue from flagship franchises also contributed to profits.

Based on its current performance, Capcom is forecasting net sales of 100 million yen and operating income of 42 billion yen for the end of the fiscal year on March 31, 2022.

Latest Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions

Bellevue, Washington
08.27.21
Combat Designer

Xbox Graphics

Redmond, Washington
08.27.21
Senior Software Engineer: GPU Compilers

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
08.27.21
Systems Designer

Deep Silver Volition

Champaign, Illinois
08.27.21
Senior Environment Artist
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more