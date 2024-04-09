Sponsored By

'I think you can blame Lars for maybe being a little bit naive that this gravy train would just continue.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

April 9, 2024

3 Min Read
The Embracer logo on a stylized black background
Logo via Embracer

It wouldn't be unfair to say Embracer Group has garnered something of a bad rep within the game industry.

After spending years dropping cash hand over fist to acquire a vast portfolio of game studios and franchises, the Swedish conglomerate suddenly pumped the brakes and said that, actually, it needed to become sustainable.

In doing so, it quickly gutted the very studios and teams it had spent years acquiring, laying off around 1,400 workers in six months before eventually divesting some of its biggest assets in Gearbox Entertainment and Saber Interactive.

So, who needs to shoulder the responsibility for Embracer's colossal failings? Some might point the finger at Embracer CEO Lars Wingefors, who earlier this year said the company would "always maximize shareholder value in any given situation."

Not Saber Interactive boss, Matthew Karch, mind you. The CEO, who recently bought back the company from Embracer, believes Wingefors is actually being unfairly maligned.

Speaking to IGN about the reality of life under the Embracer umbrella, Karch suggested the conglomerate was more akin to a "small-town and homegrown" organization than a sprawling empire. "It's not a company which wants to spit out a thousand Lord of the Rings games regardless of whether or not those Lord of the Rings games are going to hurt the license. That's not the way Embracer operates. It's not the way Lars operates. He loves IP. He loves games. He loves game developers. He got to start in comics. God knows how long ago, and he's just a good human being, and he cares about his people," he said.

"But when the market shifted, the market lost patience. And when the market lost patience, hard decisions had to be made because there was just no way to sustain everything that was going on. And so that's why the layoffs occurred."

Speed of Embracer layoffs have given the company a "reputation"

Karch doesn't believe the layoffs made by Embracer were more notable than any of the others sanctioned around the industry, but said the company has "gotten a reputation" because it acquired so quickly—and therefore had to cut jobs at a similar pace.

He told IGN that while he's sympathetic to those laid off, he doesn't believe Embracer deserves eternal damnation because of how it reacted. He also feels that Wingefors was perhaps simply "a little bit naive" in thinking the good times would last forever.

"I think you can blame Lars for maybe being a little bit naive that this gravy train would just continue. But I think now you could admire them for making tough decisions and doing whatever they can to preserve as much of what they've built as they can in a fair and equitable way," he said.

"I think some people saw those acquisitions and were annoyed by Embracer when they were acquiring. I remember a lot of negative comments about them gobbling everything up. And so now they're a little bit gleeful…which I don't think is entirely equitable. But give Lars a break or have somebody give him a break. Tell the world that I said they need to give this guy a break."

If you want to hear more from Karch, be sure to check out the full interview over on IGN.

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for Star Wars Outlaws.
Business
Ubisoft's chief portfolio officer Sandrine Caloiaro departs after 10 yearsUbisoft's chief portfolio officer Sandrine Caloiaro departs after 10 years
byJustin Carter
Apr 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Photograph of UK retailer GAME.
Business
UK retailer GAME cuts jobs as remaining staff are put under new contractsUK retailer GAME cuts jobs as remaining staff are put under new contracts
byJustin Carter
Apr 9, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

The ProbablyMonsters and Hidden Grove logos.
Production
Halo and Destiny veteran Chris Opdahl joins ProbablyMonsters to lead new studioHalo and Destiny veteran Chris Opdahl joins ProbablyMonsters to lead new studio
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Battlefield logo on black background
Business
Weeks after shuttering one Battlefield studio, EA tasks Motive with 'unlocking' the franchiseWeeks after shuttering one Battlefield studio, EA tasks Motive with 'unlocking' the franchise
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
2 Min Read
Dredge key artwork featuring a boat approaching a spooky lighthouse
Business
Story Kitchen reels in Dredge for live action movie adaptationStory Kitchen reels in Dredge for live action movie adaptation
byChris Kerr
Apr 9, 2024
1 Min Read

Featured Blogs

Design
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy
Superhero team-ups and failing the fantasy

Apr 8, 2024

Programming
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games
Demystifying 3D Character Rigging for Games

Apr 5, 2024

Design
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games
Making sure my child does not spend too much time playing video games

Mar 29, 2024