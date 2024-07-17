Sponsored By

Saber Interactive asks players to avoid leak of 'unfinished' Space Marine 2 build

'It's disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled.'

Chris Kerr, News Editor

July 17, 2024

1 Min Read
A screenshot of Space Marine 2
Image via Saber Interactive

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer Saber interactive has lamented the leak of an old build that could spoil the experience for players.

Footage from a playable version of the title was uploaded to YouTube earlier this week (thanks Eurogamer) and it also appeared that some people had been able to download and play that same iteration.

The leak occurred just two months ahead of release, with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 currently slated to launch on September 9, 2024. Responding to the situation, Saber has implored players to steer clear of footage that comes from a build it claims is almost a year old.

"Our teams have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it's disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled," reads a post from the studio on X.

"We're saddened that this build, which will be almost a year old by the time we launch, is how some of our most eager fans will first experience Space Marine 2."

Leaks like this can hurt developers

It's a statement that highlights the impact leaks of this nature can have on development teams—on both a professional and emotional level.

"We're asking everyone to avoid this unfinished build and to not spoil the game for those excited to experience it for the first time at launch," continues the statement. "Space Marine 2 will release on September 9 and the best way to support our teams' hard work is to play the game as they've always intended."

Read more about:

Top Stories

About the Author(s)

Chris Kerr

Chris Kerr

News Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Game Developer news editor Chris Kerr is an award-winning journalist and reporter with over a decade of experience in the game industry. His byline has appeared in notable print and digital publications including Edge, Stuff, Wireframe, International Business Times, and PocketGamer.biz. Throughout his career, Chris has covered major industry events including GDC, PAX Australia, Gamescom, Paris Games Week, and Develop Brighton. He has featured on the judging panel at The Develop Star Awards on multiple occasions and appeared on BBC Radio 5 Live to discuss breaking news.

See more from Chris Kerr
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Kazuma Kiryu in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.
Business
Sega takes legal action against individual accused of harassing employeeSega takes legal action against individual accused of harassing employee
byJustin Carter
Jul 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Logo for indie developer Blue Scarab Entertainment.
Business
Blue Scarab Entertainment formed by Helldivers 2 and Battlefield alumsBlue Scarab Entertainment formed by Helldivers 2 and Battlefield alums
byJustin Carter
Jul 17, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha ProtocolDeep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha Protocol
byAdam Ziółkowski
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
A herd of sheep in flock
Design
Why Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chestsWhy Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chests
byChris Kerr
Jul 16, 2024
4 Min Read
Two players and their flocks soar across a glade
Design
Better together: Making sense of the frenetic floating fleets in FlockBetter together: Making sense of the frenetic floating fleets in Flock
byChris Kerr
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Audio
How to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha LaunchHow to Ace Your Game Audio for an Alpha Launch
byJon Ruse
Jul 17, 2024
7 Min Read
Three Concord Freegunners pose in front of a colorful background.
Design
Multiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder systemMultiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder system
byBryant Francis
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Musical Sound EffectsGDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects
byWinifred Phillips
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan