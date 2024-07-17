Saber Interactive asks players to avoid leak of 'unfinished' Space Marine 2 build
'It's disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled.'
July 17, 2024
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer Saber interactive has lamented the leak of an old build that could spoil the experience for players.
Footage from a playable version of the title was uploaded to YouTube earlier this week (thanks Eurogamer) and it also appeared that some people had been able to download and play that same iteration.
The leak occurred just two months ahead of release, with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 currently slated to launch on September 9, 2024. Responding to the situation, Saber has implored players to steer clear of footage that comes from a build it claims is almost a year old.
"Our teams have poured years of hard work, passion, and dedication into creating a game worthy of your hopes and expectations, and it's disheartening that many of the surprises we worked to keep secret were spoiled," reads a post from the studio on X.
"We're saddened that this build, which will be almost a year old by the time we launch, is how some of our most eager fans will first experience Space Marine 2."
Leaks like this can hurt developers
It's a statement that highlights the impact leaks of this nature can have on development teams—on both a professional and emotional level.
"We're asking everyone to avoid this unfinished build and to not spoil the game for those excited to experience it for the first time at launch," continues the statement. "Space Marine 2 will release on September 9 and the best way to support our teams' hard work is to play the game as they've always intended."
