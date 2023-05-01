informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Ryo Nagamatsu, longtime Nintendo composer, departs after 17 years

Before he left Nintendo to go freelance, Nagamatsu worked on the music for various Nintendo games such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Splatoon 3.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
May 01, 2023
Box art for Nintendo's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate showing the game's roster of characters.

Music composer Ryo Nagamatsu announced his leave from Nintendo. As of April 30, he chose to go freelance in what he called a mutual split from the developer so he could "work more directly to help those who need my help and to help the industry."

Nagamatsu has been a composer on various Nintendo games for nearly 20 years, starting with Wii Play in 2006. From there, he did the music for games such as Wii Sports Resort, Splatoon 2 and The Legend of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds. 

Beginning with Mario Kart Wii in 2008, he contributed music to entries in Nintendo's flagship franchise such as Super Mario Galaxy 2 and Mario Kart 8. He's also been a composer on 2014's Super Smash Bros. 4 and 2018's Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and composed the music for Zelda's 30th anniversary concert. 

Nagamatsu's final game for Nintendo was last year's Splatoon 3, where he contributed music alongside fellow veteran composers such as Toru Minegishi, Shiho Fujii, and Yumi Takahashi. 

Console

Latest Jobs

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.19.23
Lead Multiplayer Gameplay Engineer

Unfound Productions

Remote
4.04.23
3D Character Animator

IO Interactive

Hybrid (Malmö, Sweden)
4.18.23
Senior Product Manager (Project Fantasy)

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
4.20.23
VFX Artist - Treyarch
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more