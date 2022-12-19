informa
/
/
Business
1 MIN READ
News

Riot wants out of its deal with disgraced crypto firm FTX

This probably won't be featured in the 2023 Worlds music video.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
December 19, 2022
Promo art for Riot Games' League of Legends.

Per a recent court filing, Riot Games wants to break off from its $96 million deal with FTX after the arrest of its founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Understandably, Riot wants to prematurely cut the deal made with FTX in August 2021 because of public perception. 

Bankman-Fried was arrested last week, and faces charges of money laundering and fraud. That kind of press is impacting the League of Legends developer financially and reputation-wise, particularly since the 30-year-old founder is a self-professed League fan. 

"Riot’s image and reputation to its customer base, remained inextricably linked to FTX through its former CEO, Mr. Bankman-Fried," wrote the developer in its filing. Bankman-Fried's face was photoshopped onto images of League of Legends across outlets and social media, continued Riot, and prior to his arrest, he confessed to playing League during business meetings.

As crypto researcher Molly White explains, the deal between the two companies was intended to last through 2028, and FTX has thus far only paid $6.25 (roughly half its payment) for 2022. 2023's payment to Riot would amount to $12.875 million, and subsequent years would see rises. 

FTX declared bankruptcy in late November, meaning it couldn't pay Riot the money it owes even if it wanted to. Further, the developer (quite scathingly) added that "There is simply no way for FTX to cure the reputational harm already caused to Riot...FTX cannot turn back the clock and undo the damage inflicted on Riot in the wake of its collapse.”

Riot isn't the only game developer that FTX has gotten in bed with. Earlier this year, the crypto company acquired Good Luck Games, developer of the PC game Storybook Brawl. At time of writing, Good Luck hasn't commented on how FTX's recent troubles have affected the developer. 

Extended RealityPC

Latest Jobs

Senior Systems Engineer - Gallium Studios

Remote-US
12.14.2022
Senior Systems Engineer

Ringling College of Art + Design Game Art Department Head

Sarasota, FL, USA
12.13.2022
Game Art Department Head

New Jersey Institute of Technology

Newark, NJ, USA
11.18.22
Assistant/Associate Professor in Digital Design

Sword and Wand, Inc

Remote (US only)
12.6.22
Senior Level Designer
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more