Axios is reporting that over 1,500 current and former employees at Riot Games have begun receiving settlement payments related to workplace misconduct.

Riot was granted preliminary approval to establish a $100 million gender discrimination settlement in July 2022, and it seems some of that cash has started reaching those affected by issues at the League of Legends creator.

According to a report filed by Rust Consulting, which handled the settlement process, Riot has agreed to issue payments to 1,548 current and former women employees, including both full-time and contract workers.

The agreement will see Riot issue initial payments of $2,500 to $5,000 to those who worked for the company, with additional payments of up to $40,000 following based on employment status and tenure.

Activision Blizzard follows suit

Activision Blizzard has also started making six figure payments to hundreds of people who were involved in a 2021 lawsuit, filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), concerning sexual harassment and pay inequity.

The settlement was approved by U.S. District Judge Dale Fischer in March 2022 and created a pathway for those affected by sexual harassment, pay or promotion disparity at the Call of Duty publisher from September 2016 onwards to receive compensation.

Speaking to Axios, an EEOC representative explained that "nearly all" of the $18 million victims fund has been distributed, and said the remainder will be donated to equality coalition Reboot Representation.