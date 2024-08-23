Sponsored By

Gamescom 2024 | Keep up with the Game Developer team's ongoing Gamescom coverage right here, including news, interviews, and analysis straight from this year's show.

Physical games can help drive digital sales, says Maximum Entertainment CEO

CEO Christina Seelye explains why physical games still have an important role to play in an increasingly digital-focused industry.

Bryant Francis, Justin Carter

August 23, 2024

2 Min Read
Key art for 2024's Until Then.
Polychroma Games/Maximum Entertainment.

What's the best way to buy a game, physical or digital? According to Maximum Entertainment CEO Christina Seelye, the two can help each other equally.

Talking to Game Developer at Gamescom, she explained that selling physical versions of a game can help get more eyes on a title, particularly online. Amazon and in-person stores like GameStop go a long way, and that attention can spread to digital stores like Steam and PlayStation Network.

Seelye noted Maximum itself has shown this "time and time again...there is no cannibalization." Citing the choice to release a physical collection of the Five Nights at Freddy's games, she claimed doing so helped digital sales for those individual games go "up and up and up."

Physical games? What is it good for?

Despite the ease of buying games digitally, Seelye believes people who see a game at the store remain a "different audience" worth courting. Discs and cartridges can also give publishers a chance to engage with that audience in a different, more tactile way.

Essentially, there's a reason deluxe editions remain so prevalent. The collector angle works, since it offers "little special moments" for a game's community that furthers interest in a title.

That said, Seelye acknowledged that Maximum is in a position other publishers might not be. Even with potential partners like Limited Run, a physical release is not always viable, and it can be further complicated by a game's genre, platforms, etc.

Even with that, the physical games will remain an essential part of the industry. Much of that will be determined through opporunity, and advised it'd be smart for able publishers to stick with the tried-and-true format.

"You're still making money," Seelye assured. "Not as much margin as you're going to sell digitally, but you're still making money, plus all of these other benefits."

Read more about:

Culture

About the Authors

Bryant Francis

Bryant Francis

Senior Editor, GameDeveloper.com

Bryant Francis is a writer, journalist, and narrative designer based in Boston, MA. He currently writes for Game Developer, a leading B2B publication for the video game industry. His credits include Proxy Studios' upcoming 4X strategy game Zephon and Amplitude Studio's 2017 game Endless Space 2.

See more from Bryant Francis
Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

A spaceship racing on the track in Lego 2K Drive.
Business
Visual Concepts lays off staff at Lego 2K Drive South studioVisual Concepts lays off staff at Lego 2K Drive South studio
byJustin Carter
Aug 23, 2024
1 Min Read
Promo art for Amazon MMOs New World, Blue Protocol, and Lost Ark.
Business
Amazon Games CEO thinks genAI can help make better ideas for gamesAmazon Games CEO thinks genAI can help make better ideas for games
byJustin Carter
Aug 23, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Art
Deep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of BloodlessDeep Dive: Behind the starkly stylish art direction of Bloodless
byAntônio Rivero
Aug 20, 2024
12 Min Read
A player character dual-wields two red pistols against a cyberpunk background in Apex Legends.
Design
Letting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might thinkLetting Apex Legends players go guns akimbo was harder than you might think
byBryant Francis
Aug 20, 2024
3 Min Read
Jen and Zan, two player characters from Tactical Breach Wizards. They are wizards with guns.
Design
Tactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny boneTactical Breach Wizards shows how strategy games can tickle the funny bone
byBryant Francis
Aug 19, 2024
10 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Design
Bridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game designBridging history and gameplay: Lessons from historiographical video game design
byChristopher Gerteis
Aug 20, 2024
14 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Call for Submissions: Let's talk about photography gamesCall for submissions: Let's talk about photography games
byHolly Green
Aug 19, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Conjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VRConjuring a gestural spellcasting system for VR
byEdward McNeill
Aug 19, 2024
6 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan