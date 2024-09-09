Resident Evil alums launch new developer Birdkin Studio

Former Capcom developers Hideaki and Saori Utsumi have started their own independent team, Birdkin Studio.

The husband/wife duo are already at work on a project for the Nintendo Switch and Steam. In their reveal of the company, they said their mission statement is to "release games that make life fun!"

Both Utsumis previously worked at Capcom in its audio department. Saori co-composed music for Resident Evil 3: Nemesis with Masami Ueda, and did sound work on Mega Man Xtreme and Bounty Hunter Sara.

Meanwhile, Hideaki was a sound designer on the first two Resident Evil games and Resident Evil 5, along with the first Devil May Cry (and the trilogy's HD collection) and Clock Tower 3.

As for their debut, unannounced project? The Utsumis simply said to "stay tuned!" for more information.