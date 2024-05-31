Report: Twitch terminates Safety Advisory Council to replace them with streamers

Twitch has terminated all current members of its Safety Advisory Council to replace the majority of them with Twitch Ambassadors.

CNBC broke the news after viewing an internal email sent to council members by Twitch and speaking to sources familiar with the matter.

The email was reportedly sent on May 6 and told the council that all existing contracts would be ending on May 31, 2024. It explained they wouldn't be receiving payments for the second half of the year and stated that "looking ahead, the Safety Advisory Council will primarily be made up of individuals who serve as Twitch Ambassadors."

A formal notice included in the email described the correspondence as a "notice of termination," and clarified "this means that the second 2024 payment won't be issued." A source has told CNBC that council members were generally paid between $10,000 to $20,000 over 12 month periods, depending on the length of their contract.

Twitch ditches expert-led Safety Advisory Council to rebuild around streamers

Twitch formed the Safety Advisory Council in 2020 to "enhance" its approach to "issues of trust and safety." It was initially comprised of online safety experts and Twitch creators who had a "deep understanding" of the streaming platform, its content, and its community.

"Each member of the council is carefully selected based on their familiarity with the Twitch community and their relevant personal and professional experiences," reads an explainer on the Twitch website, noting the council would be responsible for drafting new policies, developing moderation and safety features, promoting healthy streaming habits, and protecting the interests of marginalized groups.

"Council members are not involved in moderation decisions, nor do they have access to any details on specific moderation cases," continues Twitch. "The Council was formed with the belief that bringing diverse viewpoints into the conversation will make the Council's role and recommendations stronger, and ultimately better for our community."

In a statement to CNBC, a Twitch spokesperson claimed the company has refreshed its council to offer "fresh, diverse perspectives." They said Twitch currently has over 180 streamers in its ambassador program, allowing it to "pull in even more voices and perspectives."

Twitch refused to comment when asked by CNBC whether its new council members would be paid.