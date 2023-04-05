Sony is reportedly working on a new PlayStation handheld that will let owners access and play their PlayStation 5 catalog using Remote Play.

According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson (who has a decent track record when it comes to Sony-related scoops), the work-in-progress handheld is codenamed the Q Lite and will essentially become an extension of the PlayStation 5.

It's claimed the Q Lite won't be a dedicated handheld in the traditional sense, and will require a constant internet connection so it can use Remote Play to communicate with PS5 hardware.

In terms of tech specs, the device will apparently support adaptive streaming up to 1080p and 60fps, and will sport an 8-inch LCD touchscreen. Adaptive triggers that support haptic feedback will also make the cut.

It's worth taking this report with a healthy pinch of salt, but Insider Gaming claims the Q Lite is currently undergoing QA testing and that Sony intends to release the device before it debuts a rumored PlayStation 5 Pro model in late 2024.

In Sony's own words, Remote Play lets PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners play select console titles other devices without being tied to the TV. The tech currently supports a range of smartphones, tablets, laptops (including Mac), but can only be used with a mobile data connection or Wi-Fi.

Again, a PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console is currently required to stream games via Remote Play, but it sounds like the Q Lite will only be compatible with the PlayStation 5.

It'll be interesting to see if there's any weight to this rumor, with the PS Vita generally considered a commercial dud despite playing host to a number of acclaimed titles.

Game Developer has reached out to Sony for comment and will provide an update if we hear back.

