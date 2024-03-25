Rockstar wants its workers back in the office by April, and it's reportedly to ensure Grand Theft Auto 6 makes its early 2025 launch.

A recent Kotaku report alleges the open-world game may get bumped to 2026 in the worst of circumstances. At best, Rockstar higher-ups are hoping for a fall 2025 launch, similar to Grand Theft Auto V (the first two times) or Red Dead Redemption II.

At the time of the RTO announcement, Rockstar claimed it'd boost productivity and ensure security mid-GTA 6 development. Remote workers have felt put out by the mandate, particularly those who were hired during the remote period.

Production on the game has reportedly started lagging, though a specific reason wasn't given. Last week, an mployee told Aftermath their fears of Rockstar returning to crunch for GTA 6.

Crunch has been an issue for Rockstar in the past, and the staffer noted their past crunch experience was "brutal." Beyond that, they feel crunch would undermine the studio's attempts to create a healthier work culture.

Can Grand Theft Auto 6 stick its 2025 landing?

GTA 6 was officially revealed ahead of the New Year following several leaks, including one of the trailer Rockstar intended to release.

Before the 2025 reveal at the end of the trailer, earlier reports suggested it'd be a 2024 game. Presently, it and Monster Hunter Wilds are two of the biggest titles aiming for next year.

On the chance GTA 6 does slip to 2026, it's doubtful Rockstar will do something to fill that spot, similar to what Bungie did when Destiny 2: The Final Shape moved from February to this June.

While 2026 is a "fallback plan," one can imagine it's being considered by all major studios looking at a spot on the 2025 calendar.

Kotaku's full report on Grand Theft Auto 6 can be read here.