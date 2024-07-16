Sponsored By

Report: Microsoft shuts down DEI team, ex-lead claims similar programs at risk

Diversity and inclusion initiatives could be facing the axe with large-scale conservative policy potentially on the horizon.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

July 16, 2024

2 Min Read
Logo for tech company Microsoft.
Image via Microsoft.

According to IGN, Microsoft has just closed down a "major" team focused on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). The cuts occurred last week and may signal a larger shift away from the movement which started in 2020.

Reportedly, the DEI team shut down on July 1 due to "changing business needs." In an internal email obtained by the outlet, a former lead for the team believes the cuts were done to get ahead of the Project 2025 conservative policy plan.

"True systems change work associated with DEI programs everywhere are no longer business critical or smart as they were in 2020," they wrote. "The timing was impeccable, so businesses everywhere could reevaluate the path forward should their U.S. federal contracts be at risk if the work continues on its face."

In that same email, the former lead alleges Microsoft executives were "investigated and [there was] evidence [of] discrimination, harassment, and toxicity" towards them during their tenure. Despite this, they stressed "impossible mountains were moved" by the DEI teams.

Where DEI came from and where it may go

Following George Floyd's murder in 2020 and subsequent protests, companies launched diversity-focused initiatives for their employees of color. Some also threw specific support behind the Black Lives Matter movement.

In Microsoft's case, it invested $150 million into DEI programs and pledged to double its number of Black and African-American managers and senior staff in the US by 2025.

But as IGN notes, companies like Google and Meta have made cuts to their DEI programs ahead of the 2024 US election. Things are further compounded by harassment against DEI programs and consultants in recent months.

Developers have largely been silent on the matter in recent months, unlike with other equally divisive events like Roe v. Wade's reversal in 2022.

Read more about:

Culture

About the Author(s)

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Logo for tech company Microsoft.
Business
Report: Microsoft shuts down DEI team, ex-lead claims similar programs at riskReport: Microsoft shuts down DEI team, ex-lead claims similar programs at risk
byJustin Carter
Jul 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for mobile game platform Dusk.
Business
Mobile multiplayer app Dusk launches with Gen Z focus, raises $8 million in fundingMobile multiplayer app Dusk launches with Gen Z focus, raises $8 million in funding
byJustin Carter
Jul 16, 2024
2 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Design
Deep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha ProtocolDeep Dive: How GOG perfected the imperfect with the re-release of Alpha Protocol
byAdam Ziółkowski
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
A herd of sheep in flock
Design
Why Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chestsWhy Flock turned sheep into Zelda-esque treasure chests
byChris Kerr
Jul 16, 2024
4 Min Read
Two players and their flocks soar across a glade
Design
Better together: Making sense of the frenetic floating fleets in FlockBetter together: Making sense of the frenetic floating fleets in Flock
byChris Kerr
Jul 16, 2024
6 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

Three Concord Freegunners pose in front of a colorful background.
Design
Multiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder systemMultiplayer devs should take a close look at Concord's Crew Builder system
byBryant Francis
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Audio
GDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Musical Sound EffectsGDC 2024 Dial Up the Diegetics: Musical Sound Effects
byWinifred Phillips
Jul 15, 2024
6 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep dive: The design and implementation of object poolsDeep dive: The design and implementation of object pools
byHerman Tulleken
Jul 15, 2024
23 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan