informa
/
/
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Report: Free Fire developer Garena makes hundreds of layoffs at Shanghai office

Sources have also indicated that multiple game projects have been cancelled at the studio.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
September 09, 2022
Promotional Free Fire artwork

Free Fire developer Garena is reportedly laying off hundreds of workers in Shanghai, according to a report from Reuters.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters the move is the result of Garena's parent company, Sea Limited, reorganizing its business operations to cope with market "uncertainty."

Sea is reportedly pulling its Shopee e-commerce arm out of Argentina, and scaling down operations in Chile, Colombia, and Mexico to "focus resources on core operations" following a $1 billion quarterly loss.

Despite Free Fire being one of the company's major revenue drivers, the parent company has also sanctioned layoffs at a major Garena development centre in Shanghai.

Two sources with knowledge of the situation said that up to 15 percent of employees in Shanghai were let go this week, meaning hundreds of staff members were affected by the decision. Other sources have also indicated that multiple game projects have now been cancelled.

Although it stopped short of confirming those numbers directly, a Sea spokesperson told Reuters that "in line with our previously stated focus on enhancing the long-term strength of our ecosystem, Garena has made some adjustments to certain teams." According to the company, those "adjustments" impacted employees across a number of disciplines.

To offer some context as to how crucial Free Fire is to Garena and Sea, the battle royale shooter surpassed 1 billion downloads on Google Play alone in July 2021. In May 2020, the title was also pulling in around 80 million daily active users

Earlier this year, however, the shooter was banned in India over apparent links to China, with officials in the country seemingly taking issue with the fact that Chinese company Tencent owned a 18.7 percent stake in Sea.

PUBG maker Krafton also filed a lawsuit against Garena in the United States, alleging that Free Fire included numerous copyrighted aspects of its own battle royale shooter.

Production

Latest Jobs

Manticore Games

San Mateo, California
8.23.22
Senior Software Engineer - Mobile

Sony PlayStation

San Diego, California
6.23.22
Sr. Online Programmer

The Walt Disney Company

Glendale, California
8.1.22
Associate Marketing Manager - Walt Disney Games

Insomniac Games

Burbank, California
8.26.22
Accessibility Design Researcher
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more