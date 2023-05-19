informa
Report: Brace Yourself Games lays off half its staff

Former staff are claiming that Brace Yourself has recently slashed half of its 43-person staff.
Justin Carter
Contributing Editor
May 19, 2023
Key art for Brace Yourself Games' Crypt of the Necrodancer.

Layoffs have reportedly taken place at developer Brace Yourself Games. One ex-staffer recently posted about their last day at the Vancouver developer, and former senior producer Crystal Savin further alleged that there's been a "50 percent cut in workforce."

According to LinkedIn, the studio originally employed 43 staffers. If the 50 percent reduction is true, that would put its current staff at a little over 20 people. 

Brace Yourself Games made its presence known with 2015's Crypt of the Necrodancer, and the studio has since made steps to become a larger player in the indie scene. Last year, it announced that a shift to publishing titles from other indie developers, albeit only a "small handful" at a time. 

As a developer, its most recent games were Industries of Titan and Phantom Brigade (developed by Tetragon Works, who it merged with in 2018). Publishing-wise, the studio released Danil Kalyupa's Godless in late 2022. 

For 2023, Brace Yourself plans to publish two titles: Cobalt Core from Rocket Rat, and Shattered Journal's Super Rat Boat Together.

Game Developer has reached out to Brace Yourself and will update when a response is given.

