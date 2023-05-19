Report: Brace Yourself Games lays off half its staff

Layoffs have reportedly taken place at developer Brace Yourself Games. One ex-staffer recently posted about their last day at the Vancouver developer, and former senior producer Crystal Savin further alleged that there's been a "50 percent cut in workforce."

According to LinkedIn, the studio originally employed 43 staffers. If the 50 percent reduction is true, that would put its current staff at a little over 20 people.

Brace Yourself Games made its presence known with 2015's Crypt of the Necrodancer, and the studio has since made steps to become a larger player in the indie scene. Last year, it announced that a shift to publishing titles from other indie developers, albeit only a "small handful" at a time.

As a developer, its most recent games were Industries of Titan and Phantom Brigade (developed by Tetragon Works, who it merged with in 2018). Publishing-wise, the studio released Danil Kalyupa's Godless in late 2022.

For 2023, Brace Yourself plans to publish two titles: Cobalt Core from Rocket Rat, and Shattered Journal's Super Rat Boat Together.

Game Developer has reached out to Brace Yourself and will update when a response is given.