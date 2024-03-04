Report: Australian studio Torus Games effectively shuts down after 30 years

Melbourne-based studio Torus Games has effectively shut down after 30 years.

That's according to a brief X thread from freelance science and tech writer, Jack Ryan, who claims the studio has laid off eight employees and is essentially no more.

Torus was established by Australian game developer Bill McIntosh in 1994 and has worked on a number of licensed titles including World War Z: Aftermath, Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers, Spider-Man: Battle for New York, and Shrek Smash N' Crash Racing.

Torus worked on over 120 games

On its Linkedin page, Torus explains it has launched over 120 titles across 200 SKUs spanning the Game Boy era to modern platforms. "We've released on over 33 platforms, including all Nintendo, Playstation, and Xbox versions. We've explored mobile gaming from N-Gage to the present, PC & Facebook, and platforms like Leapfrog, Kindle, plus VR and AR," wrote the studio.

"Our expertise lies in multi-platform projects and superior content. Recent works include Matchpoint Tennis, WWZ's console ports, and involvement in 2K Lego Racing. We've collaborated with high-profile clients including Disney, Mattel, Activision, Atari, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Marvel, DreamWorks, Nickelodeon, Warner Bros, Cartoon Network, and many more. The recurring patronage of our clientele attests to Torus' reliability and efficiency."

McIntosh reportedly told Ryan that Torus had been attempting to kickstart new projects for over a year, but ultimately couldn't find a partner willing to push ahead with development.

Torus will now "continue as a business for the time being" under McIntosh, but is now essentially a one-person company.

Game Developer has reached out to Torus and McIntosh to confirm the news.