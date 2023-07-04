informa
/
/
Announcements
New on the Game Developer Podcast: Ep. #32 - Dredging up Design with Black Salt Games [Listen Now]
PreviousNext
Business
2 MIN READ
News

Report: Apple cuts Vision Pro production targets and delays plans for more affordable headset

The $3,500 headset is expected to launch early next year.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
July 04, 2023
A screenshot of the Apple Vision Pro on a human head

Apple has reportedly delayed plans to release an affordable version of its mixed-reality Vision Pro headset and cut production forecasts.

The Financial Times is reporting that the "complexity" of the headset design and production difficulties forced Apple to downwardly revise its targets.

Two sources close to Apple and Luxshare, the Chinese manufacturer tasked with assembling the Vision Pro, said the pair are preparing to make fewer than 400,000 units in 2024.

Two other component suppliers based in China have also told the FT that Apple has only asked for enough parts to build a maximum of 150,000 units during the first year of production.

Apple had reportedly set an internal sales target of 1 million units for the Vision Pro during its first year on shelves, indicating the company has made a significant downward adjustment to that forecast.

Sources claim Apple Vision Pro production targets have been significantly reduced 

Apple unveiled the long-rumored Vision Pro headset during its Worldwide Developers Conference back in June.

The device, which allows wearers to flick between alternate reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) modes, will retail for $3,500 and is expected to launch in early 2024.

According to the iPhone maker, the Vision Pro will run on a custom-made operating system that has been dubbed visionOS. It will also display the user's eyes on an outward-facing screen through a feature called Eyesight.

The company claims the Vision Pro will usher in an era of "spatial computing" by seamlessly blending digital content with the physical world.

In terms of tech, the Vision Pro features a custom micro-OLED display system that sports 23 million pixels, a three-element lens, a spatial audio system that leverages dual-driver audio pods, and an eye-tracking system that combines LEDs and infrared cameras to project "invisible light patterns" onto each eye.

That will all be powered by a dual-chip design that leans on the M2 chip and the brand-new R1 chip, the latter of which is specifically dedicated to process camera, sensor, and microphone inputs.

Extended Reality

Latest Jobs

Treyarch Vancouver

Vancouver, BC, Canada
6.27.23
Senior Level Designer (Zombies)

PlayStation Studios Creative Arts

Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
6.7.23
World Art Manager

Treyarch

Playa Vista, Los Angeles, CA, USA
6.27.23
Principal Animation Engineer

Fred Rogers Productions

Hybrid (424 South 27th Street, Pittsburgh, PA, USA
5.19.23
Producer - Games & Websites
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Explore the
Advertise with
Follow us

Game Developer Job Board

Game Developer

@gamedevdotcom

Explore the

Game Developer Job Board

Browse open positions across the game industry or recruit new talent for your studio

Browse
Advertise with

Game Developer

Engage game professionals and drive sales using an array of Game Developer media solutions to meet your objectives.

Learn More
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more