informa
/
/
Announcements
Alert
We are currently working to fix issues with blog auto-logouts and misattributed articles. Click here to report an issue.
PreviousNext
News

Report: Amazon Studios to develop Mass Effect television show

A deal for the series is reportedly "nearing" completion.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 24, 2021
The love of my life

Amazon Studios is reportedly nearing a deal to create a television series based on Mass Effect.

As reported by Deadline, the retail giant turned media company is keen to expand its roster of fantasy series after developing projects based on The Lord of the Rings and Wheel of Time, and has EA and Bioware's popular sci-fi franchise in its sights. 

Earlier this year, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition project director Mac Walters told Business Insider he believes it's a "matter of when, not if" someone attempts to adapt Mass Effect, and said a television show would be the best fit for a "story that's as fleshed out as Mass Effect."

"When we build out a Mass Effect game, we have a backbone, or an overall story that we want to tell, but each level or mission is like its own TV episode," said Walters. 

"It doesn't get written ahead of time. It gets written at the time that we get to it. So it gets added to the main story and sometimes the main story gets adjusted because we did something really cool in that 'episode.' So long-from storytelling is a great place for game franchises."

After finishing work on the critically acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy in 2012, Bioware returned to the franchise with Mass Effect: Andromeda in 2017. Andromeda, however, received a mixed reception, and BioWare chose to follow-up on that project with a remaster of the original trilogy.

The EA-owned studio is currently working on a new, unnamed entry in the series, dropping a number of teases that seem to hint at the return of fan favourite characters. 

Latest Jobs

Infinity Ward

Woodland Hills, California
11.3.21
Sr. Multiplayer Design Scripter/Programmer

Disbelief

Cambridge, Massachusetts
11.3.21
Jr. Programmer

4A Games

Malta
11.3.21
Lead Game Systems Designer New IP

XSEED

Torrance, California
11.3.21
Head of Marketing
More Jobs   

CONNECT WITH US

Register for a
Subscribe to
Follow us

Game Developer Account

Game Developer Newsletter

@gamedevdotcom

Register for a

Game Developer Account

Gain full access to resources (events, white paper, webinars, reports, etc)
Single sign-on to all Informa products

Register
Subscribe to

Game Developer Newsletter

Get daily Game Developer top stories every morning straight into your inbox

Subscribe
Follow us

@gamedevdotcom

Follow us @gamedevdotcom to stay up-to-date with the latest news & insider information about events & more