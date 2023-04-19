Meta is reportedly planning more layoffs that will reduce the size of its technical teams and could include some Reality Labs employees.

In a memo sent to staff, obtained by The Washington Post, the company's head of HR Lori Goler said employees will soon be told whose jobs are being cut.

Meta also outlined plans to reorganize its teams and management hierarchies to become more efficient, and said the changes will affect numerous divisions including Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Reality Labs.

Reality Labs is currently the home of Meta's AR and VR related consumer hardware, software, and content businesses, including what remains of Oculus.

According to The Washington Post, Meta is expected to dismiss thousands of highly skilled workers–such as engineers–responsible for building the company's products. Those impacted by the move will reportedly be informed on Wednesday, when Meta will also provide details on how it intends to restructure its business.

Meta's giant restructure

"This will be a difficult time as we say goodbye to friends and colleagues who have contributed so much to Meta," said Goler in the memo. "It will take time for everyone—both those leaving and those staying—to process tomorrow’s news, and I know teams will show up for each other with compassion, support and care."

In a statement sent to The Washington Post, Meta confirmed the existence of the memo but declined to comment further.

The news comes after Meta announced it would be cutting 10,000 jobs and implementing a hiring freeze as part of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called its "year of efficiency."

"This will be tough and there’s no way around that. It will mean saying goodbye to talented and passionate colleagues who have been part of our success," said Zuckerberg, announcing the layoffs in March.

Those cuts were the second round of layoffs at Meta in the past six months, with the company also axing over 11,000 jobs in November 2022 to become a "leaner and more efficiency company."