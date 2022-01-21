Renee Gittins to step down as IGDA Executive Director

The International Game Developers Association has announced that executive director Renee Gittins is stepping down as executive director of the organization. Gittins will depart the organization on February 1st to join Phoenix Labs as a general manager.

Game developer and industry consultant Rami Ismail will be joining the board to assist with the search for a new director. Dr. Jakin Vela, current IGDA Manager of Global Development, will serve as interim executive director in the transition.

“I am proud to say that my time serving as the IGDA’s executive director was among the most fulfilling and rewarding experiences I’ve had in the industry," Gittins said in a statement. "This next chapter of my career will allow me to execute the values that the IGDA has cultivated to best support all within our industry."

The IGDA credits Gittins with expanding global membership during the COVID-19 pandemic and authoring multiple whitepapers with industry leaders.