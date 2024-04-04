A week after its breakup with Sega Europe, the newly-independent Relic Entertainment is laying off some of its staff. Per external development producer Robyn Smale, 41 staffers were let go.

On LinkedIn, the Vancouver studio attributed its newest reductions to "an increasingly volatile industry. It does not in any way reflect the expertise, passion, or character of any of the impacted employees."

Similar cuts took place last week at Gearbox, which was sold off to Take-Two by its previous parent company, Embracer.

At least some of these cuts have hit the studio's communication team. "I'm so grateful to have been able to spend nine years in an environment and with people I enjoyed so much," wrote senior comms manager Jamie Chapman.

"Being sad to leave is as much a blessing as anything else, it's a testament to the people that make Relic what it is, and I'm sure will continue to be."

Regarding those affected, Relic said it would "work closely" with them by providing severance, extending benefits, and helping find new work.

"To those we are saying goodbye to, we are deeply sorry that it has come to this," it concluded. "We thank you for everything you have done for our studio and our projects, and we wish you all the best."

Going independent hit both ways in the Relic/Sega relationship. Last week, Sega Europe laid off 240 staffers in response to the split, which also affected the UK-based Creative Assembly.