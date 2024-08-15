Sponsored By

Reforged Studios does a double acquisition, buys Ground Shatter and Extra Mile

Two studios for the price of one.

Justin Carter, Contributing Editor

August 15, 2024

1 Min Read
Graphic for Reforged Studios' acquisition of Extra Mile and Ground Shatter.
Image via Reforged Studios.

Hybrid developer/publisher Reforged Studios has acquired UK studios Ground Shatter and Extra Mile (or EM Studios) for an undisclosed fee.

Reforged, which started up in 2023, touts itself as a studio that acquires other teams to assist them with their games. Per the website, this "helps grow their success in a sustainable way that avoids the 'boom & bust' cycles devs often face on their own."

Ground Shatter is best known for Fights in Tight Spaces, and Extra Mile as the co-developer on Revolution Software's Broken Sword series. Reforged called them its first two buys of 2024, and added more acquisitions would be revealed later in the year.

More acquisitions on the way for Reforged

In fact, CEO Peter van der Watt said the two studios were at the "very top" of Reforged's acquisition list. According to him, both teams "were as excited about the possibilities as we were."

For Ground Shatter founder James Parker, joining Reforged "provides [us with] the potential to grow further and faster with the support and the resources of the Reforged Studios group."

Extra Mile leader Bobby Farmer added that his team will help Reforged meet its dream of taking on "bigger scale outsourcing projects. Accepting Reforged's offer "seemed like the perfect fit for us."

According to the game plan on Reforged's website, both studios will maintain creative control as their parent company provides resources and funding. What else it has to offer, particularly as a developer in its own right, will be revealed over time.

Read more about:

CultureStudio announcement

About the Author

Justin Carter

Justin Carter

Contributing Editor, GameDeveloper.com

A Kansas City, MO native, Justin Carter has written for numerous sites including IGN, Polygon, and SyFy Wire. In addition to Game Developer, his writing can be found at io9 over on Gizmodo. Don't ask him about how much gum he's had, because the answer will be more than he's willing to admit.

See more from Justin Carter
Daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Stay Updated

You May Also Like

Latest News

Key art for 2024's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.
Business
Call of Duty uncouples Warzone from annual schedule with platform overhaulCall of Duty uncouples Warzone from annual schedule with platform overhaul
byJustin Carter
Aug 15, 2024
2 Min Read
Logo for transmedia company Mad Crusader.
Business
Mad Crusader puts $30 million toward double-A games, reopens transmedia incubation programMad Crusader puts $30 million toward double-A games, reopens transmedia incubation program
byJustin Carter
Aug 15, 2024
1 Min Read
Get daily news, dev blogs, and stories from Game Developer straight to your inbox
Subscribe to Game Developer Newsletters to stay caught up with the latest news, design insights, marketing tips, and more
Stay Updated

Trending

thumbnail
Production
Book Excerpt: Great Games Need Great LeadersBook Excerpt: Great Games Need Great Leaders
byMatthew John Dyet
Aug 15, 2024
22 Min Read
thumbnail
Programming
Deep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision ProDeep Dive: How Owlchemy adapted its VR titles for the Apple Vision Pro
byPhillip Johnson, Greg Tamargoand 3 more
Aug 13, 2024
8 Min Read
Key art for Ara: History Untold. Three world leaders are made transparent with images of their empires faded bgehind them.
Business
Oxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launchOxide Games hires its first general manager ahead of Ara: History Untold's launch
byWesley LeBlanc
Aug 8, 2024
4 Min Read
Latest Podcasts
See all

Cooking Games Spotlight: Deep Dives, Interviews, and More

A goat host character presides over a retro TV set
Production
Psychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devsPsychonauts 2's cooking show level serves inspiration for all aspiring devs
byDanielle Riendeau
thumbnail
Design
The Unrealized Potential of Cooking in GamesThe Unrealized Potential of Cooking in Games
byLeonardo Ferreira
thumbnail
Design
Exploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao CafeExploring ancient Mexica culture through cooking in Cacao Cafe
byJoel Couture

Featured Blogs

thumbnail
Production
Starting up and running your own outsourcing studioStarting up and running your own outsourcing studio
byJames Rowbotham
Aug 14, 2024
6 Min Read
The steam logo repeated across a dark gradient background
PC
What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?What the heck is Valve doing with these informal Deadlock NDAs?
byBryant Francis
Aug 13, 2024
9 Min Read
thumbnail
Design
Supporting game design with evolutionary algorithmsSupporting game design with evolutionary algorithms
byMaciej Swiechowski
Aug 13, 2024
22 Min Read

Game Developer Essentials

thumbnail
Programming
How to get better fps on PC while porting games to consolesHow to get better fps on PC while porting games to consoles
byKostyantyn Oleschenko, Olexandr Makeevand 1 more
The logo for Ironwood Studios.
Production
What it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative visionWhat it means to direct a game that was someone else's creative vision
byBryant Francis
A series of matches burning out.
Production
What the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnoutWhat the game industry must do to prevent occupational burnout
byBryant Francis
Chris Zukowski at the GDC mic
Marketing
The secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percentThe secret to using Steam as a developer is to make Valve earn their 30 percent
byImran Khan