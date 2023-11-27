Reedpop is prepared to sell its entire Gamer Network business, which includes major game industry publications like GamesIndustry.biz, Eurogamer, Rock Paper Shotgun, and VG247.

GamesIndustry.biz broke the news and said its parent company is investigating a "potential sale." Notably, the sale wouldn't include UK-based events MCM Comic Con or the Eurogamer Expo (EGX).

Reedpop, which runs global video game festival PAX and oversaw an ill-fated attempt to revive E3, purchased Gamer Network in 2018 and described the acquisition as a "once in a lifetime opportunity."

Under the company's stewardship, however, USGamer was shut down after all four remaining staffers were laid off in 2020. That same year also brought the departure of Gamer Network founder Rupert Loman after two decades.

Reedpop has stated its UK-based publications are more likely to thrive under new ownership.

"ReedPop, part of RX, has reviewed its UK business and decided to investigate the potential sale of its Gamer Network and associated editorial Digital properties. We believe that new ownership offers the best conditions for the growth of the business," wrote the company in a statement.

Although Reedpop claims its editorial roster would be better placed for success under another owner, a number of journalists and writers in the space are shunning corporate ownership altogether to take charge of their own destiny.

Earlier this month, former The Escapist employees Nick Calandra and Ben Croshaw established independent outlet Second Wind after Calandra (and other staffers) were fired by The Escapist parent company GAMURS.

Prior to that, a group of ex-Kotaku journalists reunited to form Aftermath, a worker-owned media company that was described as a "continuation of the irreverent and hard-hitting journalism pioneered at Kotaku."

