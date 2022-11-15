informa
PUBG: Battlegrounds quarterly revenue highest since 2019 on PC

The milestone comes less than a year after the battle royale shooter pivoted to free-to-play.
Chris Kerr
News Editor
November 15, 2022
PUBG: Battlegrounds artwork

PUBG Battlegrounds quarterly revenue reached a three-year high on PC thanks to "strong results from monetization content."

That's according to developer Krafton's Q3 FY22 financials, which show the battle royale shooter has been delivering steady traffic and retention following its free-to-play pivot in January 2022.

Although the company saw revenue decrease by 16.9 percent year-on-year to KRW 433.8 billion ($330.1 million), it said that "record-high PC revenue since 2019 with strengthened live service and monetization offset the drop in mobile revenue due to the end of the pandemic."

Digging into those numbers a bit more, PC titles were responsible for KRW 131.1 billion of that quarterly revenue total, while mobile releases pulled in KRW 282.4 billion. Console revenue, meanwhile, totalled KRW 11.7 billion.

Net profit increased by 27 percent year-on-year to KRW 226.4 billion.

It's worth pointing out that Krafton publishes other games aside from PUBG, but chose to heap praise on the PC version of the shooter for attracting between 60,000 and 100,000 new users daily over the past three months.

It also claimed that PUBG Mobile is continuing to dominate the genre with "steady traffic and stronger monetization," but acknowledged the end of the pandemic has resulted in a year-on-year revenue dip of 26 percent on smartphones.

On console platforms, the South Korean company said the stable revenue contribution of the Subnautica franchise combined with an increase in traffic and revenue from the console version of PUBG provided a revenue bump of 134 percent year-on-year.

Looking ahead, the publisher intends to take a "dual focus approach" on PC and console platforms to deliver "new growth momentum."

