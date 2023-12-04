QA staff at Xbox support dev Experis successfully vote to unionize

Over a full month after announcing its unionization efforts and filing an election with the NLRB, the QA staff at Experis have successfully voted to unionize.

On Friday, December 1, 83 percent of the group voted in the union's favor. The 42-person team of test associates, software test engineers, and data software analysts are presently shoring up a contract with Experis, according to the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 10 (IAMAW).

Experis' game division has worked with Microsoft for years on supporting a number of first-party Xbox games. More recently, the studio provided support work on Forza Motorsport 2023, Microsoft Flight Simulator, and Halo Infinite.

Experis was accused of trying to block the union

IAMAW claimed the vote succeeded in spite of "an active anti-union campaign" by management. The alleged behavior includes mandatory captive audience meetings, threats of frozen pay and promotions, and senior staff from Experis and parent company Manpower to dissuade unionization.

It's worth pointing out that IAMAW makes no mention of Microsoft, either regarding to alleged behavior or even being called on to recognize Experis' union.



Even so, it noted the workers are ready to work with management to "reach a first contract that allows the company to remain competitive through fair pay, benefits and working conditions that respect the workers’ expertise and hard work."

2023 has been filled with successful stories of employees unionizing at their studios. But in recent months, the tide has shifted, with some staff alleging their management have retaliated by laying off unionized members.

Those accused of this, such as EA, denied the claims that these layoffs were intentional. In the case of EA, those union members laid off by parent company Keywords actively protested in front of Dragon Age: Dreadwolf developer BioWare back in November.